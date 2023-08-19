Michigan police make arrests in auto theft ring that led to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Canton, Michigan, arrested seven people in connection to the theft of brand new autos from Ford factory lots. In July, Arizona’s Family Investigates reported that as many as 20 Ford F-150 trucks were stolen from factory lots, titled with fraudulent titles from Georgia, then sold in the Phoenix area to unsuspecting buyers.

This week’s arrests involved the theft of Raptor Broncos from Ford lots. Police reports indicate at least one of the Broncos was recovered in the Phoenix area. The report states, “A subject traded in this vehicle for a new vehicle and the dealership did not realize it was stolen.”

The name on the vehicle’s Arizona title is Rebecca Hanson, with an Anchorage, Alaska address. Arizona’s Family Investigates contacted Hanson, who said she was the victim of identity theft. She said she’s never been to Arizona and that she never owned the Bronco.

“My concern is they did this once in my name. And that they can do it again in my name,” said Hanson, who said she’s been hounded by debtors, including toll road operators, who accuse her of driving the Bronco in California and not paying tolls. She says the fees add up to $600.

Phoenix police say they are investigating but at this point in time, have not made any arrests in the Phoenix area.

