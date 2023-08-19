Your Life
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crash in Phoenix

Phoenix police were called near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a two-vehicle collision.
Phoenix police were called near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a two-vehicle collision.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and a woman is in the hospital after a car crash in Phoenix on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police were called near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a two-vehicle collision. Officers arrived and found one of the vehicles engulfed in flames, and witnesses told police that the driver was still inside the car.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. Police say the driver, 35-year-old Rolando Osuna Rubio, died from injuries at the scene. The second vehicle involved in the crash had some damage, but the woman who was driving, the only occupant, was able to get out. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives say Rubio was driving west on Bethany Home Road when he crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and collided with the woman headed east. Police did not say if speed or impairment were factors in this crash. An investigation is ongoing.

