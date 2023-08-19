Kids camp give Maui wildfire survivors, parents a needed break

MAUI, HI (3TV/CBS 5) — Laughter is not something you will hear a lot of right after a tragedy like the Lahaina fire in Maui. But it filled the halls of the Maui YMCA this week as kids could be kids.

Project: Camp lets kids laugh, play, eat and give parents a much-needed break. Raven Hart is a local volunteer here. She says some kids here have tough stories of survival, leaving as the fire sprinted toward their homes. “I think that’s the best way to get through trauma is to have positive experiences,” she said as kids played in an open field behind her. “And that’s an important thing to keep in mind.”

This camp comes at no cost and is even open to parents who are first responders here helping with the blaze. “We have the BBQ lunch and that was really good,” Isabel Griffiths said. Along with her little sister, Eloise, she left with her parents before the fire stole their home. “It’s nice to have a break and forget and have fun,” she said. “I don’t need to think about it very much.”

Her mom Abby and dad Michael’s scuba diving business is gone and they said they are left with piles of maddening government red tape as they try to collect their lives.

“Part of me feels like it was a million years ago,” Abby Griffiths said. “Part of me feels like it was like last night.” They have done their best to hide the horrors of what happened from their girls, but Abby Griffiths said it does not always work, though. “And not be around the energy that I’m sure as much as we try to contain it,” she said. “I’m sure that they still feel that.”

She said project camp gets the kids away from all of that. Ozzie Baron with Project: Camp said they move fast after the disaster hit. Last year they went to Florida after Hurricane Ian. “We are a group of former summer camp directors and we can pop up a day camp anywhere in the United States in about 48 hours,” he said.

He said they focus on the good, dedicating time for gratitude. “Some are grateful they have their pets are OK. Some are thankful that they are still together with their friends,” he said. “And that drumbeat optimism is deeply helpful for these kids.”

Abby Griffiths said camps like this balance the hell they are living with the unending local support and aloha they have witnessed and received after the fire. “Some of the best of humanity, neighbor and community and service and love and support that,” she said. “It’s been amazing.”

If you would like to help the Griffiths family as they piece their lives back together, you can donate to their Venmo at @Abbygriffiths or go to their GoFundMe page.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.