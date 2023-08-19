Glendale police searching for driver involved in road rage incident on Loop 101

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A road rage incident in Glendale led to one driver shooting at another vehicle Saturday morning.

Glendale police say that someone inside a black Nissan Titan pulled out a gun and shot four rounds into a black sedan on Loop 101 near 75th Avenue. The sedan was able to exit the freeway on Bell Road and get to a gas station, while the Nissan pickup truck drove away from the area. There were no injuries reported from the shooting.

The Department of Public Safety initially responded to the shooting, but Glendale police are investigating.

