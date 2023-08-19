Freeway reopens in north Phoenix after multi-car crash closed northbound lanes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — All lanes on a major freeway in the Valley have reopened after being closed for several hours due to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Details on the crash are limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says a crash involving multiple cars happened on the northbound lanes of the I-17 near milepost 232 in New River. DPS says the road was completely blocked, and any injuries are unknown at this time.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said that the northbound lanes of I-17 near New River and Anthem were closed as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash. The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.

