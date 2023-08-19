Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A few storms expected and temperatures drop around Phoenix

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 08/19/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our morning with lows in the 80s. We will see a high today of 103, which is below our average of 105.

Hurricane Hilary is spinning up winds of 130 miles an hour and is off the west coast of the Baja Peninsula. By then, two things will be working to knock the hurricane down: cooler water temperatures in the ocean and the mountains of Baja. By the time it gets to San Diego, Hilary will be, at most, a tropical storm.

For Arizona, we expect to see isolated, heavy thunderstorms, mainly in western Arizona and in the mountains. The rule of thumb is that the farther west you are in the state, the better chance you’ll have for heavy rain. The rain window associated with Hilary will open late Saturday morning in southwest Arizona and close Monday night. However, we’re still in the monsoon season, as poor as it has been, and scattered thunderstorms will be the rule for the weekend.

It will be cooler as well. Highs for the weekend will be in the 100-102 range and on Monday, we’ll probably see the highs in the 90s. By Wednesday of next week, we’ll start to dry out and heat up, but below-average temperatures will be the norm for most of Arizona.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 08/19/23
West Arizona likely to see a lot of rain and lighting
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 8/18/2023.
Storm chances for western Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Friday, 8/18/23
A rainy weekend for parts of Arizona as Hilary approaches US