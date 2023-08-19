A few storms expected and temperatures drop around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our morning with lows in the 80s. We will see a high today of 103, which is below our average of 105.

Hurricane Hilary is spinning up winds of 130 miles an hour and is off the west coast of the Baja Peninsula. By then, two things will be working to knock the hurricane down: cooler water temperatures in the ocean and the mountains of Baja. By the time it gets to San Diego, Hilary will be, at most, a tropical storm.

For Arizona, we expect to see isolated, heavy thunderstorms, mainly in western Arizona and in the mountains. The rule of thumb is that the farther west you are in the state, the better chance you’ll have for heavy rain. The rain window associated with Hilary will open late Saturday morning in southwest Arizona and close Monday night. However, we’re still in the monsoon season, as poor as it has been, and scattered thunderstorms will be the rule for the weekend.

It will be cooler as well. Highs for the weekend will be in the 100-102 range and on Monday, we’ll probably see the highs in the 90s. By Wednesday of next week, we’ll start to dry out and heat up, but below-average temperatures will be the norm for most of Arizona.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.