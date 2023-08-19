Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘Every pregnancy is different,’ says abortion rights advocate against setting timeline for fetal viability

The proposed Arizona Abortion Access Act would permit abortions up to fetal viability and beyond if the physical and mental health of the mother is at risk.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A group leader trying to expand abortion access through the ballot box said Friday that fetal viability, generally considered about 24 weeks into a pregnancy, shouldn’t be defined by those timelines. “We know that every pregnancy is different, so viability is kind of a moving target,” said Chris Love, senior adviser for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona.

Love is part of a coalition that filed a ballot measure last week to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. The proposed Arizona Abortion Access Act would permit abortions up to fetal viability and beyond if the physical and mental health of the mother is at risk. “We drafted the language for the constitutional amendment that allows for a medical provider and a patient to make those decisions and takes politicians out of it and takes arbitrary lines of ‘weeks’ out of the calculus,” Love said.

Opponents claim the initiative is a “radical ballot measure” that is so vague that it would allow for late-term abortions. The ballot language is under legal review, which should be completed next month when supporters will start collecting the nearly 400,000 signatures needed to qualify for the 2024 ballot.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

The proposed Arizona Abortion Access Act would permit abortions up to fetal viability and...
Arizona group looks to add abortion rights to 2024 ballot
File photo of Laura Pastor.
Phoenix councilwoman Laura Pastor drops out of congressional race
Could Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema help break the deadlock?
Veterans skeptical of Sinema compromise as military promotions on hold over abortion policy
Could Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema help break the deadlock?
Fight over abortion rights for military members