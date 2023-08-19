Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Do you have the right to repair your own car?

Repairs shops need the data required to fix your car; they’re not rewriting the car’s software.
Repairs shops need the data required to fix your car; they’re not rewriting the car’s software.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper and Consumer Reports
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When your check engine light comes on, you might not know what’s wrong, but your automaker does— and it doesn’t have to share that information with you. Wireless technology allows automakers to be the gatekeeper of your car’s information. There’s a bill in Congress that will change that. A few states already have similar laws. It’s known as the “right to repair.” Consumer Reports explains.

Right to repair is supported by organizations like Consumer Reports. It gives customers information about their vehicles. That way, consumers have a choice on where to go for repairs. Leaders with the Auto Care Association say having options saves money.

The president and CEO of the Auto Care Association said, “Through our research and surveys we have conducted, the cost of repair is, on average, 36% less in the independent aftermarket rather than the dealership.”

The National Automobile Dealers Association opposes the right to repair. A statement on its website says aftermarket companies, like repair shops, “gain access to automakers’ proprietary information,” which it says can create “new privacy, vehicle security and safety risks.”

The security issue is kind of a red herring. Repairs shops need the data required to fix your car; they’re not rewriting the car’s software. What’s really dangerous is people driving unrepaired cars because they can’t afford to take them to the manufacturer.

NADA says necessary information to repair vehicles is already available, but service techs tell Consumer Reports it’s not enough and is confusing. The right-to-repair issue goes beyond cars. You can run into the same problems when trying to fix your electronics. To read more about that, head to the Consumer Reports website.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Sources tell Arizona's Family that one IRS agent was accidently shot, killed by another agent...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

The Littleton Elementary School District is recruiting teachers around the world to instruct...
West Valley district takes international approach to address Arizona teacher shortage
The proposed Arizona Abortion Access Act would permit abortions up to fetal viability and...
Arizona group looks to add abortion rights to 2024 ballot
The new renovations include suite-style rooms, private bathrooms, and a dog park.
Phoenix nonprofit opens pet-friendly domestic violence shelter rooms
The number of new listings in the Phoenix-area housing market dropped nearly 60%.
Phoenix sees biggest drop in new housing listings, median prices