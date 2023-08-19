Dietitian shares some chill recipes for the Phoenix summer heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some cooler weather might be here, but it’s still warm outside, and if you’re looking for something fresh to keep you cool, we have you covered. Registered Dietitian Jaime Miller with Village Health Clubs & Spas dropped by the studio to share some fun recipes you can make using seasonal fruits!

Here are the recipes from the appearance Saturday’s show:

Watermelon Blueberry Feta & Mint Salad

Instructions Combine the cubed watermelon, berries, mint, and feta in a bowl. Combine lime, oil, honey, salt and pepper into a small bowl and whisk. Add dressing to the salad bowl and toss until well combined. Serve immediately.

4 cups seedless watermelon, cubed into 1/2-inch pieces 2 cup blueberries ¼ cup mint, julienned (not packed) 6 oz crumbled feta, reduced fat 1 large lime, juiced 1 tbsp olive oil 1-2 teaspoon honey, or to taste Salt and pepper to taste

Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

Pork tenderloin marinade: Mix the honey, balsamic vinegar, ancho chile and garlic together in a large resealable plastic bag. Season the tenderloin with salt and pepper. Place the tenderloin in the bag and squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing. Place the bag in the refrigerator and marinate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.

Peach salsa: In a bowl, combine the peach, cilantro, lime juice, serrano and onion. Season the salsa with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate.

Prepare a grill to medium-high heat. Grill the tenderloin on the first side for about 5 minutes (times vary per grill, so be careful not to over-char). Roll the tenderloin onto the next side and grill for another 5 minutes. Repeat on all 4 sides, 5 minutes per side, until an instant-read thermometer registers around 150 degrees F. Allow the tenderloin to rest on a platter for about 10 minutes before slicing. Top with peach salsa and enjoy.

2 ripe peaches, diced (about 2 cups of fruit) juice of 2 limes ⅓ cup cilantro, minced 1/4 red onion, finely minced 1 jalapeno pepper diced, optional salt and fresh cracked pepper 1 tbsp honey 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar 2 tsp ancho chili powder 1/2 tsp garlic powder ½ tsp salt ¼ tsp ground pepper 1.5 lb pork tenderloin

Grilled Zucchini, Corn and Tomato Salad

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill on medium-high heat. Oil the grill grates, then grill the corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 5-7 minutes. Grill the zucchini until it has grill marks, about 3-4 minutes per side. Let the zucchini and corn cool slightly before dicing the zucchini and slicing the kernels off the corn. In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, corn, green onions, tomatoes, parmesan and parsley. Add the spices and vinegar. Stir, taste and adjust seasoning. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

3 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices 3 ears of corn, shucked 1 tbsp avocado oil 2 green onions, thinly sliced 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved 1/4 cup parmesan, grated 2 tbsp parsley, chopped 1 tsp salt (or more to taste) 1/2 tsp black pepper ¼ tsp garlic powder 1 to 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Quick Refrigerator Pickles

2/3 cup distilled white vinegar or apple cider vinegar 1 1/2 tbsp salt 1 tbsp sugar 1 tbsp coriander seeds ½ tsp garlic powder 1 tsp mustard seeds 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes 1 cup cold water 1 pound Persian cucumbers, cut into halves or spears 8 fresh dill sprigs

