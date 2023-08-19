Dietitian shares some chill recipes for the Phoenix summer heat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some cooler weather might be here, but it’s still warm outside, and if you’re looking for something fresh to keep you cool, we have you covered. Registered Dietitian Jaime Miller with Village Health Clubs & Spas dropped by the studio to share some fun recipes you can make using seasonal fruits!
Here are the recipes from the appearance Saturday’s show:
Watermelon Blueberry Feta & Mint Salad
Instructions Combine the cubed watermelon, berries, mint, and feta in a bowl. Combine lime, oil, honey, salt and pepper into a small bowl and whisk. Add dressing to the salad bowl and toss until well combined. Serve immediately.
Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa
Pork tenderloin marinade: Mix the honey, balsamic vinegar, ancho chile and garlic together in a large resealable plastic bag. Season the tenderloin with salt and pepper. Place the tenderloin in the bag and squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing. Place the bag in the refrigerator and marinate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.
Peach salsa: In a bowl, combine the peach, cilantro, lime juice, serrano and onion. Season the salsa with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate.
Prepare a grill to medium-high heat. Grill the tenderloin on the first side for about 5 minutes (times vary per grill, so be careful not to over-char). Roll the tenderloin onto the next side and grill for another 5 minutes. Repeat on all 4 sides, 5 minutes per side, until an instant-read thermometer registers around 150 degrees F. Allow the tenderloin to rest on a platter for about 10 minutes before slicing. Top with peach salsa and enjoy.
Grilled Zucchini, Corn and Tomato Salad
Preheat a gas or charcoal grill on medium-high heat. Oil the grill grates, then grill the corn, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 5-7 minutes. Grill the zucchini until it has grill marks, about 3-4 minutes per side. Let the zucchini and corn cool slightly before dicing the zucchini and slicing the kernels off the corn. In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, corn, green onions, tomatoes, parmesan and parsley. Add the spices and vinegar. Stir, taste and adjust seasoning. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
Quick Refrigerator Pickles
