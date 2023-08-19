Your Life
Attic fire leaves neighbor hospitalized, 3 people displaced in west Phoenix

Video from the scene shows damage to the roof of the home.
Video from the scene shows damage to the roof of the home.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An attic fire left one person hospitalized and three people displaced in west Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Phoenix firefighters arrived at a home near 47th Drive and Roma Avenue, north of Indian School Road, and found thick, black smoke coming from the vents of the attic. After making it inside the home, crews used extended hoses to put out the flames. Video from the scene shows damage to the roof of the home.

Firefighters say a neighbor was trying to help those inside but was injured in the process. The neighbor was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

