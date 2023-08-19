Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Agents begin daunting task of searching for origin, cause of catastrophic Lahaina wildfire

The death toll in the fire that destroyed historic Lahaina stands at 111.
The death toll in the fire that destroyed historic Lahaina stands at 111.(Maui Ola)
By HNN Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, HI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 1,000 federal workers are now on the ground on Maui to assist with wildfire response, including a team of ATF agents who face the daunting task of determining a cause and origin of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The death toll in the fire that destroyed historic Lahaina stands at 111. And with at least 1,000 people still unaccounted for, recovery teams — armed with cadaver dogs — are continuing to search the ruins of Lahaina for remains.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

President Biden will visit the fire-ravaged community on Monday as he continues to pledge an “all-of-government” response to the disaster and point to FEMA’s work to distribute aid.

On Friday, FEMA said has so far approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households, including more than $2.3 million in initial rental assistance. FEMA is urging evacuees to visit their one-stop-shop at UH Maui for disaster assistance and support.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Gov. Josh Green will discuss the latest on the state’s wildfire response in an evening address.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are arriving in Hawaii — joining ATF agents assigned to the islands — to investigate the origin and cause of the wildfire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Project: Camp lets kids laugh, play, eat and give parents a much-needed break.
Kids camp give Maui wildfire survivors, parents a needed break
Both kids have a peanut allergy.
How parents can protect their kids who have food allergies at school
Seven men were arrested in connection to the theft ring.
Michigan police make arrests in auto theft ring that led to Arizona
Arizona's Family reporter Ian Schwartz gives an update on recovery efforts after the...
Recovery efforts underway after Maui wildfires