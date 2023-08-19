Agents begin daunting task of searching for origin, cause of catastrophic Lahaina wildfire

LAHAINA, HI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 1,000 federal workers are now on the ground on Maui to assist with wildfire response, including a team of ATF agents who face the daunting task of determining a cause and origin of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

The death toll in the fire that destroyed historic Lahaina stands at 111. And with at least 1,000 people still unaccounted for, recovery teams — armed with cadaver dogs — are continuing to search the ruins of Lahaina for remains.

President Biden will visit the fire-ravaged community on Monday as he continues to pledge an “all-of-government” response to the disaster and point to FEMA’s work to distribute aid.

On Friday, FEMA said has so far approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households, including more than $2.3 million in initial rental assistance. FEMA is urging evacuees to visit their one-stop-shop at UH Maui for disaster assistance and support.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Gov. Josh Green will discuss the latest on the state’s wildfire response in an evening address.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are arriving in Hawaii — joining ATF agents assigned to the islands — to investigate the origin and cause of the wildfire.

