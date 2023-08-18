Why sky-high mortgage rates are crushing homeownership dreams for many in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Realtor Scott Day isn’t seeing many first-time home buyers these days, and he’s not surprised. Mortgage rates keep going up, making it more expensive to get a loan to buy a home.

“I think they are being told now is not the best time, so right there they’re automatically saying, OK, I am going to wait, as opposed to exploring some of the options,” said Day, who works for HomeSmart. 30-year fixed mortgage rates jumped to 7.9% this week, the highest they’ve been since April 2002. The higher rates make buying a home less affordable, because of the added cost of financing a mortgage.

Michael Freeman is a branch manager with CrossCountry Mortgage in Scottsdale. He says the higher rates are having the biggest impact on younger, first-time home buyers who can no longer afford the monthly payments. “If you were to have purchased, let’s say, a year ago, with where rates were, now your payment is about 50 percent more than it would have been back them for the same price, same loan,” said Freeman.

A $400,000 home with 3% down back in 2021, would have a monthly mortgage payment of $1,636. Last year at 5%, the monthly payment was $2,083. Now, a mortgage rate of 7% would cost $2,581 a month.

A lot of real estate experts are telling buyers if they love a home and can afford the payments, they should still get the house, then plan on refinancing when rates come down. “It could be 6 months, 12 months, maybe 18 months before you are going to refinance,” said Freeman. “But at some point, it has to come back down where you will refinance and get that payment closer to where you wanted it.”

High mortgage rates are not the only hurdle in Arizona

Another challenge home buyers face is a lack of homes on the market.

Day said that a lot of homeowners are reluctant to sell if it means losing the low-interest rate they have, then buying something else with a much higher rate that will cost more every month.

Home values have remained fairly steady, according to Day.

