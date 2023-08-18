Veterans skeptical of Sinema compromise as military promotions on hold over abortion policy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Arizona veterans are skeptical that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema can break a deadlock over military promotions in the upper chamber without risking access to abortion for the women who currently serve in uniform.

“Tell me what the compromise is. Just stop throwing words out like compromise mediate and tell me what that means,” said Signa Oliver, a former Army officer.

Oliver’s comments come after it was reported Sinema told a business group last week that she’s willing to help broker a deal to move forward on hundreds of high-ranking military appointments.

For months, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, has single-handedly blocked the promotions in the U.S. Senate.

The former college football coach wants the Pentagon to overturn a policy that allows paid time off and travel expenses for military members who can’t obtain an abortion in their stationed state.

More than 250 promotions have been blocked so far, leaving the Army, Navy, and Marines without a confirmed leader, according to published reports.

“There is a solution to be found. And so what I have offered to both (Tuberville) and to the administration is to help in any way that I can to help find that solution because it does exist. It always exists,” Sinema said during a luncheon last week.

A spokeswoman for Sinema said the senator opposes Tuberville’s position and has a long history of supporting reproductive rights for women.

