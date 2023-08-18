Surprise man faces long delay for truck repair after recall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Surprise man is not exactly happy with the recall notice he recently received for his pickup truck. The recall states his two-year-old Ram could catch fire at any moment... and as a result, he’s instructed to do something with the truck he wasn’t expecting.

Marion Joyner drives a big truck: a 2021 Ram 3500. And for the past two years, he’s been very happy with it. “Nice truck. I liked everything about it,” he said. “Pulls like a monster. Does everything I want to do. Does it quite well, in fact. I just don’t want my house to burn down.”

To understand why Joyner is worried about his house burning down, you have to take a look at the letter he got from Fiat Chrysler, which manufactured his truck. The letter states Marion’s truck is part of a massive recall.

About 300,000 Ram trucks, just like Joyner’s, have an electrical overheating problem and can burst into flames at any time, even when they aren’t running. And the recall letter includes this warning: “Customers are advised not to park the vehicles inside buildings or structures or near other vehicles.” Which means Joyner can’t park his truck in his garage. He’s supposed to leave it outside, under Arizona’s intense sun.

“In the 120-degree summer, you know, this worst summer in the history of the planet Earth,” he said. “And that’s their advice, is to keep it outdoors. I paid 80 grand for this thing.”

Joyner has tried to schedule the repair to get that faulty part replaced, but the dealer gave him news he wasn’t expecting regarding that replacement part. “They can only do one a week, that Fiat Chrysler will issue that one repair kit per week, and that I’m number 64 in line,” he said.

That means it would be 64 weeks, more than a year, before Joyner can get his truck repaired and back in his garage. So On Your Side reached out to Fiat Chrysler and inquired about their delay. Once we did, they contacted Joyner to let him know they are working with his dealership to try to get his repairs done as soon as possible.

For now, he’s waiting to hear when that will be... and he’s frustrated with the process so far. “‘Thanks for your 80 grand, now take that jewel and park it in the sun for a year.’ I don’t know,” he said. “Doesn’t seem right.”

On Your Side will keep an eye on the issue to see when this viewer’s truck will finally get repaired. In the meantime, his $80,000 truck remains in his driveway.

