After latest monsoon storm leaves path of destruction, clean-up begins in San Tan Valley

By Peter Valencia and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:01 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE FIRST ALERT WEATHER RADAR

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Uprooted trees and trampolines scattered along city roads were just some of the damage you could see early Friday morning after a powerful monsoon rolled in to Arizona, vastly affecting the East Valley.

According to rainfall totals measured last night, more than an inch fell in a single hour in San Tan Valley. At its peak, winds were more than 60 miles per hour and the temperature dropped about 20 degrees: from 108 degrees to 88 degrees.

A tree toppled a back wall.
A tree toppled a back wall.(Arizona's Family)

“I have lived here for pretty much my whole 28 years of life and I’ve never seen a storm like this before,” resident Chelsei Sherred told Arizona’s Family. She says a tree fell on her house.

As for Phoenix, the official dry streak finally ended Thursday night, with measurable rainfall at Sky Harbor just before 9 p.m. It marked the end of a dramatic drought on the city, which had 147 days of no measurable rainfall. And it’s not over, either.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather meteorologists are forecasting a high chance of rain and cooler temperatures to last into the weekend. In this round of storms, the heaviest amounts of rain are anticipated for Western Arizona, and the western portion of Maricopa County, including areas like Tonopah, Buckeye, Goodyear. The weekend’s storms are largely to be driven, and dependent on the path of Hurricane Hilary, which current models appear to have the bulk of moisture into Southern California.

The National Weather Service says a Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Arizona starting Saturday morning. Areas include along and west of from Wickenburg to Gila Bend, and including all of southeast California. “With rainfall amounts forecast around 2 to 6 inches across Southern California and Southwest AZ, and localized amounts up to 10 inches possible, there is potential for widespread significant flooding across the region,” the agency said. The Flood Watch is expected to expire Monday afternoon.

CNN reported that Hurricane Hilary has intensified into a Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Hilary was churning about 425 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, early Friday morning with sustained winds of 140 mph with stronger gusts, the National Hurricane Center said. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has also warned of the potential for dangerously high surf, rip currents and coastal flooding.

Stay with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team for updates.

WEATHER VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

Send Arizona’s Family your videos and photos here.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monsoon

People in San Tan Valley are dealing with scattered damage and down trees after a monsoon storm...

Monsoon winds uproot trees, cause damage in San Tan Valley

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
People in San Tan Valley are dealing with scattered damage and down trees after a monsoon storm rolled through.

Monsoon

Arizona Department of Transportation workers are checking pumps, pipes and other equipment to...

ADOT crews checking equipment clearing debris before Hurricane Hilary

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Arizona Department of Transportation workers are checking pumps, pipes and other equipment to make sure they're ready ahead of Hurricane Hilary.

Monsoon

The Arizona monsoon is in full swing, as many people living in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, and...

Viewer Videos: Strong monsoon storms hit several cities east of Phoenix

Updated: 9 hours ago
|

Monsoon 2023

ADOT is checking its equipment before the big storm.

ADOT prepares Arizona roads before Hurricane Hilary hits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steven Sarabia
ADOT prepares for natural disasters year-round and is currently clearing out drainage ditches and checking their water pumps.

Latest News

Monsoon

A powerful storm rolled through the San Tan Valley area on Thursday, uprooting trees and...

Monsoon storm downs trees, floods parts of San Tan Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
A powerful storm rolled through the San Tan Valley area on Thursday, uprooting trees and knocking out power to thousands.

Monsoon 2023

A tree fell and damaged a wall and a house in San Tan Valley.

Powerful monsoon storm downs trees, floods streets in San Tan Valley

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Baker
So far, no reports of injuries

Yuma News

The storm could ruin the crop preparations Yuma farmers are doing now.

Farmers in Yuma prepare for Hurricane Hilary impacts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Rangel
Farmers are more concerned about the wind than rain.

Monsoon 2023

People living in the southeast Valley are in cleanup mode after a powerful monsoon storm rolled...

San Tan Valley monsoon storm damage

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM MST
People living in the southeast Valley are in cleanup mode after a powerful monsoon storm rolled through on Thursday evening. Trees were uprooted in San Tan Valley, falling all over the place in a neighborhood near the area of Skyline Drive and Gantzel

Monsoon 2023

Mosquitoes and monsoon: a pesky combination

Mosquitoes and monsoon: a pesky combination

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST
|
By Emilee Miranda
As southern Arizona continues to see rainfall, more people may have noticed they are getting bitten by mosquitoes more often. And while the bites they leave behind can be uncomfortable, officials said these insects are a problem.

Monsoon

Mosquitoes and monsoon: a pesky combination

Mosquitoes and monsoon: a pesky combination

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST
Mosquitoes and monsoon: a pesky combination