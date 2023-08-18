After latest monsoon storm leaves path of destruction, clean-up begins in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Uprooted trees and trampolines scattered along city roads were just some of the damage you could see early Friday morning after a powerful monsoon rolled in to Arizona, vastly affecting the East Valley.

According to rainfall totals measured last night, more than an inch fell in a single hour in San Tan Valley. At its peak, winds were more than 60 miles per hour and the temperature dropped about 20 degrees: from 108 degrees to 88 degrees.

A tree toppled a back wall. (Arizona's Family)

“I have lived here for pretty much my whole 28 years of life and I’ve never seen a storm like this before,” resident Chelsei Sherred told Arizona’s Family. She says a tree fell on her house.

As for Phoenix, the official dry streak finally ended Thursday night, with measurable rainfall at Sky Harbor just before 9 p.m. It marked the end of a dramatic drought on the city, which had 147 days of no measurable rainfall. And it’s not over, either.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather meteorologists are forecasting a high chance of rain and cooler temperatures to last into the weekend. In this round of storms, the heaviest amounts of rain are anticipated for Western Arizona, and the western portion of Maricopa County, including areas like Tonopah, Buckeye, Goodyear. The weekend’s storms are largely to be driven, and dependent on the path of Hurricane Hilary, which current models appear to have the bulk of moisture into Southern California.

The National Weather Service says a Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Arizona starting Saturday morning. Areas include along and west of from Wickenburg to Gila Bend, and including all of southeast California. “With rainfall amounts forecast around 2 to 6 inches across Southern California and Southwest AZ, and localized amounts up to 10 inches possible, there is potential for widespread significant flooding across the region,” the agency said. The Flood Watch is expected to expire Monday afternoon.

CNN reported that Hurricane Hilary has intensified into a Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Hilary was churning about 425 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, early Friday morning with sustained winds of 140 mph with stronger gusts, the National Hurricane Center said. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has also warned of the potential for dangerously high surf, rip currents and coastal flooding.

