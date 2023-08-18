Powerful monsoon storm downs trees, floods streets in San Tan Valley

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People living in the southeast Valley are in cleanup mode after a powerful monsoon storm rolled through on Thursday evening. Trees were uprooted in San Tan Valley, falling all over the place in a neighborhood near the area of Skyline Drive and Gantzel. Chelsci Sherred was at home when the storm came in. A tree crashed on her back wall and hit her house. She couldn’t believe it. “Are my pets OK was my first concern, and then how am I going to get this tree out of my backyard and off my house,” Sherred said. “I’ve never seen a storm like this before.”

Some areas of San Tan Valley saw more than 1.3″ of rain with wind gusts hitting 46 mph. There haven’t been any significant power outages in the area. The weather was so bad the football game between Scottsdale Christian Academy and San Tan Charter was delayed, and fans were told to stay in the gym until the storm passed. The storm dropped some rain in the Mesa area. A neighborhood near Broadway and Power Roads saw nearly 3/4 of an inch of rain.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

