Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix sees biggest drop in new housing listings, median prices

The number of new listings in the Phoenix-area housing market dropped nearly 60%.
The number of new listings in the Phoenix-area housing market dropped nearly 60%.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report is out showing the housing market in the Phoenix area has slowed down a lot compared to June and even last year. According to RE/MAX, the Valley was the largest drop in new listings in July 2023 compared to July 2022, at 59.3%. Phoenix also saw the biggest decrease in median sales prices, with a drop of 4.4% in July compared to the same time last year. Nationally, home median sales price remained constant compared to last year but dropped 2.2% compared to June.

When it comes to home sales, Phoenix saw a 20.7% decline in July compared to June and a 3.4% slide compared to the same time last year. The average home for sale stayed on the market for 45 days in July, up 99% compared to the same time last year, but it’s down 5.8% from June 2023 to July 2023. Interest rates haven’t helped the housing market at all. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates jumped to 7.09% this week, the highest they’ve been since April 2002.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Sources tell Arizona's Family that one IRS agent was accidently shot, killed by another agent...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

The Littleton Elementary School District is recruiting teachers around the world to instruct...
West Valley district takes international approach to address Arizona teacher shortage
The proposed Arizona Abortion Access Act would permit abortions up to fetal viability and...
Arizona group looks to add abortion rights to 2024 ballot
The new renovations include suite-style rooms, private bathrooms, and a dog park.
Phoenix nonprofit opens pet-friendly domestic violence shelter rooms
Sources tell Arizona's Family that one IRS agent was accidently shot, killed by another agent...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range