Phoenix organization using physicals to raise money for school athletic programs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For parents with children who play sports, you know back-to-school means it’s time to get a physical. One Valley organization is using physicals to raise money for a great cause.

On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Trailhead Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine will be holding a sports physical fundraiser. The fee is $25 and will raise money for middle school and high school athletics programs. “So when the student-athlete reaches our office and signs in, they’ll put their name and their school. Every dollar they give to us, we turn around and write a check back to that student’s school,” said owner Chris Ellis.

Students at schools with sports medicine programs are also invited to volunteer at the event and help with physicals. Parents can sign up for a specific time slot or walk in. For more information, visit their Facebook page or website.

