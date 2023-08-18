Phoenix nonprofit opens pet-friendly domestic violence shelter rooms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a big day for the Sojourner Center. On Friday, they opened up six new and improved emergency shelter rooms for domestic violence victims. This project has been nearly three years in the making. “This started as dirt, and to see this beautiful edifice today is just phenomenal,” said Shairee Sanders Stewart, the director of operations at Sojourner.

The project’s goal is to help create a pet-friendly campus so survivors, their families, and their furry friends have a haven to go to. “By allowing somebody to get out of a bad situation, come to the facility, get some rehabilitation, get some coaching, and really plot out the next steps in a safe haven environment, we believe will help solve some of the homelessness situations we see in the city today,” said Brad Schoenberg, president of Taylor Morrison for the Phoenix division.

The new renovations include suite-style rooms, private bathrooms, and a dog park. “Our rooms are able to serve singles as well as families up to five, and in a year, we anticipate serving up to 100 pets as well,” said Julie Peterson, codirector for the Sojourner Center.

Right now, only about 10% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets. The Soujourner Center hopes this project will help inspire other shelters around the country to change that. “This project is not only a symbol of hope, but its a symbol of what our community can do when we come together,” said Peterson.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the 24-hour hotline at 602-244-0089 or the national hotline at 800-799-7233.

