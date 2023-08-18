Your Life
Phoenix councilwoman Laura Pastor drops out of congressional race

File photo of Laura Pastor.
File photo of Laura Pastor.(City of Phoenix)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the leading Democratic names eyed to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego has dropped out of the race. Gallego is now vying to replace Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat.

On Friday, Phoenix councilwoman Laura Pastor announced that she withdrew her name from a lengthy list of contenders, citing health reasons.

“I have developed some health concerns - not life-threatening, just enough for me to take stock and to prioritize my well-being. With that in mind, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress in 2024,” Pastor wrote on Twitter. “While the timing may not be right for a Congressional run, I know it is always the right time to prioritize my health, therefore prioritizing my family’s health.”

Pastor, a fifth-generation Arizonan, was first elected into the city council in 2013 before serving a second term in 2017. She also has experience as a classroom teacher and a community liaison at Phoenix College.

Her father, Ed Pastor, was a House Representative from 1991 to 2015, representing Democrats across three different Congressional Districts during his political career.

