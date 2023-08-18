Peoria founder of the HART Pantry wins Pay It Forward

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Peoria to Ruth Langford, who founded a special nonprofit. “Ruth has started something called HART Pantry that helps get food to at-risk teens. She works through school nurses and helps over four school districts,” said her friend Jo Essary, who nominated her.

HART stands for helping at-risk teens. They provide weekend food bags to teens who do not have enough food when they are not in school. It takes a lot to organize the hundreds of bags they put together and because of her hard work, Essary wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Langford in her office. “Hi Ruth, we have a special surprise for you,” said Essary. “You are our Pay It Forward winner for the week. Thank you so much for what you do for our community.”

In addition to the weekly food packs, Langford and her volunteers put together other items, including Christmas and graduation gifts. Langford is blessed to be able to help teens in her community. “They’re hungry. As long as they are on this earth, I will feed them. That’s what I do, and I have a whole crew helping. We have about 50 volunteers helping out,” said Langford.

These great volunteers distribute food to 27 West Valley high schools, ensuring no one goes hungry. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

