Parts of I-17 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix to close for weekend construction

Construction schedules could change due to storms the Valley is expecting this weekend.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of two Valley freeways are scheduled to be shut down this weekend for improvement projects, according to Arizona Department of Transportation. If the Valley isn’t hit by extreme weather, parts of Interstate 17 and the Loop 303 in north Phoenix will be closed. Drivers are asked to expect delays and plan to take detours.

The following closures will be in effect this weekend:

  • Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will also shut down.
  • Eastbound Loop 303 will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for a new interchange project. Westbound Loop 303 will close between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.
  • Northbound 32nd Street and southbound 40th Street will close between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Construction schedules could change due to storms the Valley is expecting this weekend. For more information about weekend traffic closures, click or tap here.

