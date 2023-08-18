Mom of boy held down by administrator at Phoenix elementary school demands action

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of people showed up to a Laveen Elementary School District board meeting tonight to support a ten year-old boy who they say was physically tackled by a district administrator in April. The district says that administrator involved no longer works in the district, and did not follow district polices. But the boy’s family is still not happy with how the district handled this.

“Why did nobody help? Why did everybody just watch?” Danielle Jordan asked.

Those are questions both she and he son have wanted answers to ever since April 25th, when Jordan says former district assistant superintendent Kathy Davis followed her son into a school bathroom and then later held her son down when he went to the school lobby. Jordan says the school’s principal Jessica Epacs took no action, and that Epacs even prevented other students from going into the boy’s bathroom after Davis followed her son inside.

“We need some change!” Jordan said during the board meeting. “I’m demanding that you get somebody who cares up in here!

Jordan says her son’s ribs were bruised from Davis holding him down, and that in the following months no one from the district reached out about her son’s well-being as Epacs and (for at least a period of time) Davis remained employed by the district. So last week, Jordan’s attorney Robert McWhirter wrote to County Attorney Rachel Mitchell’s office that they intend to pursue criminal charges.

“These are serious charges of assault, child abuse, and failure to report,” McWhirter said. “Currently, we are told that it’s been referred to the Phoenix Police Department for investigation. We’ve heard nothing further from where this investigation has gone.”

In a statement from earlier today, the district said “prior to the start of this school year, and up until yesterday, the District has tried repeatedly to meet with the parent through their attorney and community advocate to seek resolution and pursue what is best for the student.” When it comes to the district’s description of the incident, they said in the statement “while on the ground, the administrator leaned over the student for approximately 40 seconds in an effort to calm the student.”

“We acknowledged that any hold used in the video were not appropriate, and we do not condone such conduct,” district board member Jill Barragan said during the meeting. “Our staff members undergo training for holds, and will continue to undergo training for holds.”

But Jordan says any type of hold should never have been used in the first place.

“He didn’t push her, he didn’t even elbow her, he didn’t even fight back,” she said. “She laid on him, put him in a headlock.”

After the board meeting was over, board member Doctor Torrence Watkins shared his thoughts on the video.

“I’m not feeling too good about it,” he said. “I think people need to be heard. People need to be heard, and we need to put value into that.”

Jordan has pulled her son (as well as her other children) out of the district. The Phoenix Police department told Arizona’s Family that the investigation into the April 25th incident is still ongoing.

