LIST: Sandbag locations around metro Phoenix, northern Arizona, and Yuma
(3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is expected to be pummeled with heavy rains this weekend. Here’s a list of locations where you can get prefilled sandbags to help protect your home.
Check back often as new locations are added throughout the weekend.
Cities:
Buckeye
- Buckeye Valley Fire District, Station 324
- Buckeye Valley Fire District, Station 326
Flagstaff
- Coconino County Health and Human Services, 2625 King Street
New River
- Daisy Mountain Fire Department Station 146 - 3116 W New River Rd, New River, AZ 85087
Scottsdale
The locations are self-service, with sand and bags provided. There may be limits on the amount of bags per household. Check ScottsdaleAZ.gov for current information.
- District 1 Police Station - 7601 E McKellips Rd.
- North Corp Yard - 9191 E San Salvador Dr.
- Water Campus - 8787 Hualapai Dr
Mesa
The City of Mesa offers two options — fill your own or prefilled bags.
Fill your own is available at:
- Fire Station 202, 830 S. Stapley Drive
- Fire Station 205, 730 S. Greenfield
- Fire Station 209, 7035 E. Southern
- Fire Station 212, 2430 S. Ellsworth
Prefilled bags are available at:
- Transportation Building, 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building)
- East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur (front parking lot)
Phoenix
- According to the city, “Sand will only be available when there is a definite need and will be dispatched to areas impacted by the storm.” Click/tap here for updates on locations.
Queen Creek
- Queen Creek Fire Department Station 2 - 24787 S Sossaman Rd, Queen Creek
Tonopah
- Arizona Fire & Medical Authority FS#341 - 36511 W Salome Hwy, Tonopah, AZ
- Harquahala Fire District Administration - 51501 W Tonto St, Tonopah, AZ 85354
Rio Verde
- Rio Verde Fire District - 25608 Forest Rd, Rio Verde, AZ
Sun City West
Fire Station 103 - 13431 W. Deer Valley Dr.
Sun Lakes
Fire Station 232 - 25020 S. Alma School Road
Wickenburg
- Fire District Maintenance Shop - 734 W Wickenburg Way
Wittmann
- Fire Station 107 - 21720 Harding Avenue
Yuma
- Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
