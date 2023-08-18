LIST: Sandbag locations around metro Phoenix, northern Arizona, and Yuma

File photo of sandbags surrounding an Arizona home.
File photo of sandbags surrounding an Arizona home.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is expected to be pummeled with heavy rains this weekend. Here’s a list of locations where you can get prefilled sandbags to help protect your home.

Check back often as new locations are added throughout the weekend.

Cities:

Buckeye

  • Buckeye Valley Fire District, Station 324
  • Buckeye Valley Fire District, Station 326

Flagstaff

  • Coconino County Health and Human Services, 2625 King Street

New River

  • Daisy Mountain Fire Department Station 146 - 3116 W New River Rd, New River, AZ 85087

Scottsdale

The locations are self-service, with sand and bags provided. There may be limits on the amount of bags per household. Check ScottsdaleAZ.gov for current information.

  • District 1 Police Station - 7601 E McKellips Rd.
  • North Corp Yard - 9191 E San Salvador Dr.
  • Water Campus - 8787 Hualapai Dr

Mesa

The City of Mesa offers two options — fill your own or prefilled bags.

Fill your own is available at:

  • Fire Station 202, 830 S. Stapley Drive
  • Fire Station 205, 730 S. Greenfield
  • Fire Station 209, 7035 E. Southern
  • Fire Station 212, 2430 S. Ellsworth

Prefilled bags are available at:

  • Transportation Building, 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building)
  • East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur (front parking lot)

Phoenix

  • According to the city, “Sand will only be available when there is a definite need and will be dispatched to areas impacted by the storm.” Click/tap here for updates on locations.

Queen Creek

  • Queen Creek Fire Department Station 2 - 24787 S Sossaman Rd, Queen Creek

Tonopah

  • Arizona Fire & Medical Authority FS#341 - 36511 W Salome Hwy, Tonopah, AZ
  • Harquahala Fire District Administration - 51501 W Tonto St, Tonopah, AZ 85354

Rio Verde

  • Rio Verde Fire District - 25608 Forest Rd, Rio Verde, AZ

Sun City West

Fire Station 103 - 13431 W. Deer Valley Dr.

Sun Lakes

Fire Station 232 - 25020 S. Alma School Road

Wickenburg

  • Fire District Maintenance Shop - 734 W Wickenburg Way

Wittmann

  • Fire Station 107 - 21720 Harding Avenue

Yuma

  • Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

