Hurricane Hilary strengthens, poised to bring heavy rain to parts of Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a chance of storms today in the Valley with a forecast high of 108 degrees. Strong storms with damaging winds are possible, especially this afternoon and evening.

Storm chances climb across the state this weekend as a tropical disturbance moves our way. Hurricane Hilary is a Category 4 major hurricane this morning and continues to push toward the Baja Peninsula. This storm will begin to push abundant moisture into Arizona over the next few days.

Although the center of the storm will stay to our west, several inches of rain and flooding is possible in Western Arizona. Flood Watches are in effect for that part of the state Saturday morning through Monday evening. A Flood Watch is also in effect for parts of Northern and Northwestern Arizona today through tomorrow morning for monsoon storms that could bring heavy rain even ahead of Hilary’s approach.

The Valley will see a 50 to 60 percent chance for rain from this afternoon through Sunday. Temperatures will top out near 101 both Saturday and Sunday. Both are First Alert Weather Days.

