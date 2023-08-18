Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

His video of Lahaina burning went viral. Now he has a simple message for the world

A young man who saved himself and his family from the Lahaina fire storm on Aug. 8 by fleeing into the ocean has a message for the world.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA - As a ferocious wall of flames ripped through Lahaina town, Noah Tomkinson, his 13-year-old brother Milo and his mother jumped into the waters off Front Street.

Tomkinson was terrified, but knew he needed to document what was happening.

He started recording — and that video has since gone viral.

He said as he watched Lahaina burn, he was “just thinking about all the people’s homes and all the other people. All the pets that had nowhere to go and the fact that I grew up you know in Lahaina town,” Tomkinson said. “It was just all those memories were kind of flushing through my head.”

“I was just thinking about all that and hoping that somehow all the people would make it.”

Noah’s mother, Tina, went back to their home off Pauwala Place and took a photo of it burned to the ground. Nearby, she found a fire engine — or at least what’s left of it.

“Seeing the before and after, that really hit me hard,” said Noah.

More than a week later, he says so many people are still desperate for donations.

His message to the world: Please help.

“The donations need to get to the people,” he said.

He says critical needs right now are families willing to house survivors, foster families for pets and monetary donations so the people of Lahaina can slowly start get back on their feet.

He wants to remind everyone this is a marathon not a sprint.

“I can’t stress enough how much help the island needs.”

If you would like to help Noah and his family, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

A popup camp in Maui helping kids and parents temporarily forget about the wildfire devastation...
Special camp in Maui giving kids, parents a break from wildfires
Emergency crews and the Red Cross are preparing and mobilizing in western Arizona ahead of...
Crews in western Arizona preparing for flooding, strong winds
Project: Camp lets kids laugh, play, eat and give parents a much-needed break.
Kids camp give Maui wildfire survivors, parents a needed break
The death toll in the fire that destroyed historic Lahaina stands at 111.
Agents begin daunting task of searching for origin, cause of catastrophic Lahaina wildfire
Both kids have a peanut allergy.
How parents can protect their kids who have food allergies at school