Head of Maui emergency management resigns after defending decision not to activate sirens

The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned effectively immediately amid sharp critiques of his handling of the wildfire disaster.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned effectively immediately amid sharp critiques of his handling of the wildfire disaster.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen made the announcement in a news release Thursday.

Administrator Herman Andaya cited “health reasons” in his resignation.

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said.

Andaya has faced mounting questions about his leadership.

Maui evacuees begin moving into transitional housing as recovery operations continue

In a news conference on Wednesday, he defended the decision not to activate emergency sirens in Lahaina, saying sounding the sirens would have sent people fleeing into fire.

That’s even though sirens are considered “all-hazards,” including for wildfires.

Andaya’s whereabouts on the night of the wildfire are also raising concerns.

His resignation leaves Maui without an emergency management head as recovery teams continue the grueling work of recovering remains from the wreckage of what was Lahaina’s historic center.

As of Thursday, the death toll in the disaster stands at 111.

But with hundreds still missing, authorities concede that number is almost certain to rise.

Among the dead are entire families whose bodies were found huddled in cars or in homes, underscoring the speed of the wildfire and the lack of a warning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

