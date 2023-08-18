Gas prices soar in Arizona with refineries dealing with hurricane and heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Experts with AAA are blaming hurricane season and the heat for the higher gas prices in Arizona. Right now, the average per gallon is $4.21 across the state, up more than 20 cents from last week. With Hurricane Hilary making landfall soon, refineries in California and the gulf are scaling back their operations and in some cases the heat caused outages. Oil prices are also up because Russia and Saudi Arabia have been cutting the global supply.

Right now, experts are not sure when the prices will drop again. “AAA typically doesn’t make predictions on gas is going to go that’s because there are so many variables,” said AAA Spokesperson John Treanor. “What I can say though is because of hurricane season and all the hot weather on the southwest, things are probably going to be erratic and prices will fluctuate all the way through mid September to late September.”

To find the cheapest prices near you, click/tap here for the Arizona’s Family gas price tracker, powered by GasBuddy.

