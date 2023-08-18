Farmers in Yuma prepare for Hurricane Hilary impacts

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Farmers in Yuma typically don’t see a lot of rain, but with this weekend’s forecast, some are embracing the impacts Hurricane Hilary could bring. The owner of Desert Premium Farms, John Boelts, said farming could be as unpredictable as a hurricane.

He said the biggest concern with the expected forecast over the weekend is the wind. He said wind can cause major damage to some of the crops. “The crops we grow here in the Desert Southwest don’t have crop insurance, so that’s a challenge economically for farmers,” he said.

He said most farmers in Yuma will work until they’re rained out. After the storm passes, they will assess the damage and regroup.

A great majority of the farmland in Yuma is in the prep phase. Boelts said heavy rain could ruin some of the prep work done and leave farmers to rework the ground, which could cost a farmer more money. With fuel prices rising, he said a single tractor eats up 100 gallons of fuel a day.

