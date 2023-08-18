Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Exclusive: WNBA legend Diana Taurasi recalls reaching 10K points, looks to future

Diana Taurasi recalls when she hit 10,000 points in her career.
Diana Taurasi recalls when she hit 10,000 points in her career.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The highlight of the Phoenix Mercury season so far has been Diana Taurasi becoming the first WNBA player in history to score 10,000 points. “When you caught it, three points away from 10,000. I mean, was there a better situation for you to be in than a double team and a quick look?” asked Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune. “It was at that point, I was just so ready to get over with, you know. As the game started, I wasn’t feeling great. You know, I was a little anxious. You know, whenever something’s meant to happen, I’ve never felt really comfortable with that. I’m glad it did. I’m glad it happened at home, in front of our fans, in our city. And it really was a shot that, you know, it was nice because it involved three people, you know, a passer, a screener, and a shooter. That’s how basketball is supposed to happen so it was cool,” answered Taurasi.

“Did you look up at the clock and see what the clock said?” asked McClune. “You know, the next day, someone sent me a picture and it had eight and 24 on it, which just, you know, I’m not big on miracles but it’s a pretty coincidence and Kobe (Bryant) was a great friend. To think just symbolism alone, it was pretty cool,” Taurasi said.

“Do you have like, a gas meter in the tank?” asked McClune. “Yeah, I mean, when you get to this point, nothing comes easy anymore. I’ve talked about it a lot, the prep work is almost harder and more grueling than the game. Before, I used to just show up, play and go home. Now I gotta get to the gym at four, there’s this long routine to activate, just feel ready to play the game. And then after the game, there’s a cool down and I lift. You know, and I guess that’s the evolution of being a 40-year-old athlete still trying to, you know, play at the highest level,” Taurasi said.

“What’s left for you? What are you still chasing?” asked McClune. “I mean, I still have, you know, this hunger to win another championship here in Phoenix. It’s been so long. You know, my first 10 years, we won three. In the last 10 years, we’ve, you know, we had some conference finals, made it to the finals two years ago. And you know, every year it just seems like something happens where it’s not our year, whether it’s injury, whether it’s other things, you know, so I’m still searching for that. You know, to be on that championship team and I miss that feeling,” Taurasi said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

The season tips off with a trip to San Francisco, where the Suns take on the Golden State...
Phoenix Suns reveal 2023-24 regular season schedule
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...
Phoenix Suns reveal full 2023-24 regular season schedule
The facility is slated to open in Fall 2023.
Take a first look inside DraftKings Sportsbook Scottsdale
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) walk to their bench during...
Phoenix Suns announce first NBA In-Season Tournament schedule