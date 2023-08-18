Exclusive: WNBA legend Diana Taurasi recalls reaching 10K points, looks to future

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The highlight of the Phoenix Mercury season so far has been Diana Taurasi becoming the first WNBA player in history to score 10,000 points. “When you caught it, three points away from 10,000. I mean, was there a better situation for you to be in than a double team and a quick look?” asked Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune. “It was at that point, I was just so ready to get over with, you know. As the game started, I wasn’t feeling great. You know, I was a little anxious. You know, whenever something’s meant to happen, I’ve never felt really comfortable with that. I’m glad it did. I’m glad it happened at home, in front of our fans, in our city. And it really was a shot that, you know, it was nice because it involved three people, you know, a passer, a screener, and a shooter. That’s how basketball is supposed to happen so it was cool,” answered Taurasi.

“Did you look up at the clock and see what the clock said?” asked McClune. “You know, the next day, someone sent me a picture and it had eight and 24 on it, which just, you know, I’m not big on miracles but it’s a pretty coincidence and Kobe (Bryant) was a great friend. To think just symbolism alone, it was pretty cool,” Taurasi said.

“Do you have like, a gas meter in the tank?” asked McClune. “Yeah, I mean, when you get to this point, nothing comes easy anymore. I’ve talked about it a lot, the prep work is almost harder and more grueling than the game. Before, I used to just show up, play and go home. Now I gotta get to the gym at four, there’s this long routine to activate, just feel ready to play the game. And then after the game, there’s a cool down and I lift. You know, and I guess that’s the evolution of being a 40-year-old athlete still trying to, you know, play at the highest level,” Taurasi said.

“What’s left for you? What are you still chasing?” asked McClune. “I mean, I still have, you know, this hunger to win another championship here in Phoenix. It’s been so long. You know, my first 10 years, we won three. In the last 10 years, we’ve, you know, we had some conference finals, made it to the finals two years ago. And you know, every year it just seems like something happens where it’s not our year, whether it’s injury, whether it’s other things, you know, so I’m still searching for that. You know, to be on that championship team and I miss that feeling,” Taurasi said.

