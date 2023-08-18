Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Buckeye, Goodyear schools are over capacity with students

One school has converted a library into two classrooms
Two schools in the Litchfield Elementary School District are having to change their campuses to accommodate the overcrowding of students.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Litchfield Elementary School District says two of its schools are at capacity right now. Belen Soto Elementary and Verrado Elementary schools are packed with students. The district spokesperson says other schools in the area are also quickly approaching capacity as well. Leaders at Verrado Elementary School repurposed some existing space for additional classrooms and plan to have two modular classrooms on the property by next year.

At Belen Soto Elementary, there are about 1,100 students and counting. Principal Courtney Frazier expects that number to rise throughout the year. She said they converted the library into two classrooms. Belen Soto will have five modular classrooms added for next school year.

Principal Frazier says it’s great so many families choose to send their kids to her school, but they need more space. “Pretty early on, we realized the space have was just not going to be enough,” Frazier said. “I was devastated to find out we’d lose the library.” Frazier has been the principal since the school opened in 2019. She says the district expects the population to keep growing each year.

Some teachers say the crowded school impacts them as well as students. Elizabeth Espy teaches reading to seventh graders. She says that sometimes there aren’t enough seats in the cafeteria for students and teachers to eat. The rooms are used for every block, so if a teacher is not running a class, they have to find another place to go. While it’s inconvenient, Espy’s biggest concern is the students. “My daughter’s in third grade. She doesn’t totally understand what a school library is,” she said. “Just trying to spend quality time with each one of those kids can be a challenge.”

Espy says there are about 30 to 35 kids in each classroom. She believes another school opening would benefit teachers and students. “It’s a necessity. Having another school will benefit the students tremendously because the impact a teacher can make on 35 kids is not the same that a teacher can have on 25 or 30 kids.”

The district says the Litchfield Elementary School District Governing Board approved the district to go out for a $100 million bond. If voters approve it in November, $48 million will be used to build a new school. The rest would be used for renovations and security upgrades.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

People in San Tan Valley are dealing with scattered damage and down trees after a monsoon storm...
Monsoon winds uproot trees, cause damage in San Tan Valley
Arizona Department of Transportation workers are checking pumps, pipes and other equipment to...
ADOT crews checking equipment clearing debris before Hurricane Hilary
A boat captain is avoiding the main boat access points and authorities to help deliver supplies...
Boat captain avoids authorities, delivers supplies after Maui fires
Phoenix police officers and firefighters paid respects on Thursday evening to a fallen IRS...
Officers pay respects to fallen IRS killed at Phoenix shooting range
Two Phoenix-area teachers just got $106,000 worth of student loan debt wiped out thanks to a...
Phoenix-area teachers get $106K in student loan forgiveness