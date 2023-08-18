Buckeye, Goodyear schools are over capacity with students

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Litchfield Elementary School District says two of its schools are at capacity right now. Belen Soto Elementary and Verrado Elementary schools are packed with students. The district spokesperson says other schools in the area are also quickly approaching capacity as well. Leaders at Verrado Elementary School repurposed some existing space for additional classrooms and plan to have two modular classrooms on the property by next year.

At Belen Soto Elementary, there are about 1,100 students and counting. Principal Courtney Frazier expects that number to rise throughout the year. She said they converted the library into two classrooms. Belen Soto will have five modular classrooms added for next school year.

Principal Frazier says it’s great so many families choose to send their kids to her school, but they need more space. “Pretty early on, we realized the space have was just not going to be enough,” Frazier said. “I was devastated to find out we’d lose the library.” Frazier has been the principal since the school opened in 2019. She says the district expects the population to keep growing each year.

Some teachers say the crowded school impacts them as well as students. Elizabeth Espy teaches reading to seventh graders. She says that sometimes there aren’t enough seats in the cafeteria for students and teachers to eat. The rooms are used for every block, so if a teacher is not running a class, they have to find another place to go. While it’s inconvenient, Espy’s biggest concern is the students. “My daughter’s in third grade. She doesn’t totally understand what a school library is,” she said. “Just trying to spend quality time with each one of those kids can be a challenge.”

Espy says there are about 30 to 35 kids in each classroom. She believes another school opening would benefit teachers and students. “It’s a necessity. Having another school will benefit the students tremendously because the impact a teacher can make on 35 kids is not the same that a teacher can have on 25 or 30 kids.”

The district says the Litchfield Elementary School District Governing Board approved the district to go out for a $100 million bond. If voters approve it in November, $48 million will be used to build a new school. The rest would be used for renovations and security upgrades.

