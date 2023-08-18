Boat ‘outlaws’ evade authorities, deliver needed supplies to Maui wildfire victims

MAUI, HI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Boats are usually a way to enjoy life in Hawaii’s tropical paradise, but in the past week, they have been used to save and sustain it.

Ariel Ferrer was watching a movie at home when they got the call to head to Lahaina Harbor.

“The Coast Guard called; they said they had hundreds of people jumping in the water,” he said at Maalaea Harbor as he and his crew loaded pineapples and tanks of propane on a boat. He described what he saw that night as a firewall chasing people into the ocean.

“Explosions, ash, red coals coming from the sky,” he said. “We were afraid the boat was going to get hurt. We could feel the heat on our backs.”

The tour captain turned rescuer helped the Coast Guard pull people out of the water.

“They rescued a five-year-old kid,” Ferrer said. “And another kid that had separated from their parents.”

His work has not stopped since the blaze. He and others have been running supplies to the beaches after roadblocks kept them from efficiently flowing in by land in the days after the fire.

On this run, it was Maui-grown pineapples and propane they will take from the harbor, which is about 30 minutes from Lahaina or its nearby beaches.

“We can launch anywhere; we can get on the scooter and move,” Guillermo Coscarelli said. “It’s difficult to move, but with the scooter, we can sneak around.”

He runs a jet ski rental company in Lahaina that burned down in the fire. That is not important right now; helping people in Lahaina is the mission.

With main boat access points closed by authorities because of contaminated water, Guillermo and others now see themselves as pirates, carefully avoiding authorities on the sea to get critical supplies.

“Police deny it,” he said. “If Coast Guard let us, they (police) send pictures, come in the boat, and deny access too. Now we going to the beach like outlaws, but that is the way it works now.”

They understand the restrictions because of the disaster zone, but the desire to help has been too strong and confusion early on kept the basics from people who need it.

Ferrer said that was clear when they arrived at the beaches by boat. If he said the government was getting supplies in, many people were unaware or could not make their way to relief locations to pick them up.

“These people are waving you down, and we are pulling over and there is lack of communication of where the stuff is,” he said.

Ferrer said he takes time to mourn the loss of the town he’s been a part of for decades. “To see Lahaina burn down, I’ve been here for 33 years,” he said. But for now, the focus for him and his crew is for the people who lost it all and how he and this crew can help in any way.

