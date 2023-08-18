Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ASU professor teaching Taylor Swift psychology class receives positive fan feedback

Arizona State has a new classes geared for Swifties -- and lyricists alike.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Taylor Swift just wrapped the first US leg of her world-famous “Eras Tour.” The sold-out shows have bolstered economies and drew in crowds of hundreds of thousands. Swift started her tour in Arizona, and now she’s coming back to the Valley in a different way.

Arizona State University is offering a psychology course applying academic concepts to her lyrics. So what should students expect?

Professor and Ph.D. student Alexandra Wormbley says the course is rigorous. It’s for juniors and seniors studying psychology or related subjects. Students will need to have the proper prerequisites for the advanced course. They’ll be applying content from articles to Swift’s intricate lyrics and her life.

For example, in the syllabus, when analyzing the ‘Speak Now’ album, students will be studying parasocial relationships. “Each week, students will come to class having read an article that’s in the peer-reviewed psychology literature. So these articles don’t mention Taylor Swift at all. They are just about the psychology of it. But then they will be able to apply these terms to Taylor Swift’s life and to their own lives as well,” Wormbley explained.

Thousands of 'Swifties' headed to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the opening night of Taylor Swift's "Era" tour.

The professor hopes it will help students have an epiphany breaking down complex topics and applying them to Taylor Swift’s life and her work, making them easier to understand. “I have gotten emails from people all over the world saying, ‘Can I take this course, can you offer it online, can you offer it in another semester,’ so that has been really encouraging,” she explained.

The class had 36 spots, and they filled up almost immediately. Wormbley hopes the course can be offered again next semester. The class starts Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Sources tell Arizona's Family that one IRS agent was accidently shot, killed by another agent...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Pilotin said her firm is having conversations about building temporary and semi-permanent...
UArizona graduate, project designer says sustainable housing is focus for Lahaina future
The crime occurred on the Navajo Nation, where Tsosie is a member.
Arizona man sentenced in deadly drunk driving crash; drove 135mph at 4X legal limit
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
Gas prices soar in Arizona with refineries dealing with hurricane and heat
A graduate from University of Arizona says Hawaii's lack of sustainable housing should be a...
UArizona project designer graduate focusing on sustainable housing after Maui wildfires