Arizona man sentenced in deadly drunk driving crash; drove 135mph at 4X legal limit

TUBA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Northern Arizona man has been sentenced in a drunk driving crash that left one person dead and another seriously hurt last November.

Investigators say 26-year-old Derwin Davis Tsosie, Jr. will spend 12 years in prison, with five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

According to federal prosecutors, Tsosie was driving 135mph when he hit a car from behind, killing that driver and leaving the passenger seriously injured. The feds say Tsosie’s blood alcohol concentration was .323, more than four times the legal limit. In addition, his license had been suspended from a previous DUI arrest. Details surrounding where the wreck happened weren’t immediately available, but the crime occurred on the Navajo Nation, where Tsosie is a member.

