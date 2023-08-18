Your Life
Arizona DPS K-9 Fallon dies after battle with cancer

Fallon loved affection from everyone, especially belly rubs.
Fallon loved affection from everyone, especially belly rubs.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Safety troopers are mourning the loss of a beloved pup and member of the department. DPS announced K-9 Fallon, who has served with the department since 2015, died peacefully on Monday after her battle with cancer. She was nine years old.

Fallon spent most of her time at the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC) in Phoenix, where officials handle sensitive information and images of crimes. She also visited units or other partnering agencies when extra support was needed. Her sweet and comforting demeanor helped people even in the most challenging times, troopers said.

The pup was given to DPS by the organizations 100 Club of Arizona and For Those Without A Voice when she was two years old. Fallon was initially supposed to work as an electronics detection and service dog, but her loving and outgoing personality was more suited for service work. She loved affection from everyone, especially belly rubs.

“She had no shame about it,” said Detective Jeff Easton, one of Fallon’s longtime handlers. “She would walk up to people, stare at them and roll over. She loved that.”

Besides spending time with people, Detective Easton says Fallon loved snacks, toys and hanging out at the range with him. Every day, she would wait at the door for her harness and jump in the car, ready for a new work day.

“We thank Fallon for her dedicated service to our department and the State of Arizona these past eight years. Our thoughts are with her handlers, Detectives Jeff Easton and Tom Olszak, as well as their families who helped love and care for Fallon. She will be missed,” the department said in a release.

