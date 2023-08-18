ADOT prepares Arizona roads before Hurricane Hilary hits

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As Hurricane Hilary barrels towards the U.S., the Arizona Department of Transportation is taking this time to prepare. “You have to take it seriously, you know, and we know the focus is the southwest part of the state but we have to be ready for any part of the state,” said Doug Nintzel, a spokesman with ADOT.

ADOT prepares for natural disasters year round and is currently clearing out drainage ditches and checking their water pumps along their major roads in case flooding does hit Arizona. “You never know where storms might pop up, so you do have to be prepared as if this is something that brings a lot more rain that is forecasted,” said Nintzel.

ADOT is urging caution to those looking to travel west this weekend, as those areas of the state will be most impacted. “Don’t be in a hurry in terms of speeding on wet roadways. Bring a survival kit on the chance a highway is closed and you are stopped out there,” said Nintzel.

ADOT will be using their traffic operation center in Phoenix as a command center if things take a turn anywhere in the state this weekend. “We need to prep the equipment because we need to know if something happens, our maintenance crews can hop in a vehicle and get to the scene of those incidents,” said Nintzel.

