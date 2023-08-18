Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Seven well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are being reported for having bed bugs in the past couple years.

That’s according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District that are now public.

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.

Most or all of the facilities have protocols for prevention and treatment of bed bugs and appear to have promptly addressed the problem.

Experts say hotel guests can check for bedbugs by turning off the lights and using a flashlight to inspect beds and sofas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Sources tell Arizona's Family that one IRS agent was accidently shot, killed by another agent...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break in her home, sheriff says
Severe weather struck Rhode Island on Friday. (Source: WJAR/CNN)
RAW: Possible tornado damage in Rhode Island
The crime occurred on the Navajo Nation, where Tsosie is a member.
Arizona man sentenced in deadly drunk driving crash; drove 135mph at 4X legal limit
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
DNA links killing of Maryland hiker to Los Angeles home invasion
In the days following the shooting, community leaders continue to show their support for the...
10-year-old girl wounded in Massachusetts shooting has died, family says