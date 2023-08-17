Yuma Food Bank counts on local farms for donations

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yuma Community Food Bank has seen huge impacts from the border crisis and inflation. “We average anywhere between 400-500 families a day,” said Shara Whitehead, Yuma Food Bank CEO.

Whitehead said she is constantly making sure food partners across the county get every donation possible to feed the community. She said the U.S. Department of Agriculture only provides a fraction of what the food bank hands out. “The biggest picture retail partnership, the second locally grown produce and third is USDA,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead said local farmers and retail stores like Walmart have been a big help. “We always try to manage our food by giving families a once-a-month food basket,” she said.

Jose Corrales has been going to the food bank for six years. He says the monthly food donations he receives are very helpful for him and his wife. “For example, for someone who’s retired like me, my income is fixed. My income does not increase. Food and gasoline, all of that increase,” Corrales said.

As inflation hits people hard, Whitehead said they work to fill the need and they also brace themselves for border impacts. “We saw a huge humanitarian crisis,” she said. “We’ve been in the border crisis several times now. We were made aware of what that looks like.”

She said they’ve also helped prepare travel packs for migrants that were delivered through other agencies. Although federal help is minimal, Whitehead hopes raising awareness will help with donations. Whitehead said regardless of documentation, anyone who walks through the doors will not leave empty-handed, as they are committed to serving everyone.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.