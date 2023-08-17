Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma Food Bank counts on local farms for donations

The food bank has minimal reliance on the federal government.
The food bank has minimal reliance on the federal government.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yuma Community Food Bank has seen huge impacts from the border crisis and inflation. “We average anywhere between 400-500 families a day,” said Shara Whitehead, Yuma Food Bank CEO.

Whitehead said she is constantly making sure food partners across the county get every donation possible to feed the community. She said the U.S. Department of Agriculture only provides a fraction of what the food bank hands out. “The biggest picture retail partnership, the second locally grown produce and third is USDA,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead said local farmers and retail stores like Walmart have been a big help. “We always try to manage our food by giving families a once-a-month food basket,” she said.

Jose Corrales has been going to the food bank for six years. He says the monthly food donations he receives are very helpful for him and his wife. “For example, for someone who’s retired like me, my income is fixed. My income does not increase. Food and gasoline, all of that increase,” Corrales said.

As inflation hits people hard, Whitehead said they work to fill the need and they also brace themselves for border impacts. “We saw a huge humanitarian crisis,” she said. “We’ve been in the border crisis several times now. We were made aware of what that looks like.”

She said they’ve also helped prepare travel packs for migrants that were delivered through other agencies. Although federal help is minimal, Whitehead hopes raising awareness will help with donations. Whitehead said regardless of documentation, anyone who walks through the doors will not leave empty-handed, as they are committed to serving everyone.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes met with women's groups and urged them to protect their...
Arizona AG urges women to protect data regarding abortion
During a roundtable healthcare discussion, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says there are...
Arizona’s Attorney General urging women seeking abortion info online to safeguard their data
President Biden is expected to visit Maui on Monday and more supplies are getting to the island...
More supplies coming to Maui but residents remain frustrated