Viral TikTok video shows crews helping crash victim at Tempe construction site

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man’s TikTok video showing construction workers jumping into action after a crash at a construction site in Tempe has received millions of views.

On Friday, Dylan Ludlam was returning to work from lunch when he saw a semi-truck driver getting cut off near the U.S. 60 and Interstate 10 interchange. The trailer ended up on the U.S. 60 onramp to I-10, while the rest of the truck landed upside down in the embankment. Traffic was at a standstill because the trailer was still on the freeway. “Nobody was able to get around, which ultimately made it to where the paramedics and stuff couldn’t even get to the scene,” Ludlam said.

The video shows 10-15 construction workers rushing to the flipped truck in the dirt. They assessed the situation and got to work to get the driver out. “I was thinking the odds of someone in the vehicle and being in there and surviving, that is insanely low,” Ludlam said.

Somebody got a backhoe and used it to pull the driver’s side door off the truck. The workers got the man out. “I just wanted to offer any help that I could and also wanted to catch the heroes that did end up helping on camera to ... make sure they get the recognition they deserve,” he said. Ludlam says the driver has some broken bones.

Ludlam said he originally shot the video in case something happened and wasn’t thinking about TikTok then. However, one of his coworkers convinced him to post it on the social media platform. The TikTok video has gotten more than 5 million views. It has gotten so much attention the truck driver’s company and construction team reached out to Ludlam. The truck driver’s son also messaged Ludlam to express his gratitude. “I’m hoping I can see the driver and let him know how many people are praying for him and just show him how many people care,” Ludlam said.

