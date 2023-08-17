Update: Mesa couple gets credit for canceled cruise

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an update on a Mesa couple forced to cancel a cruise into the Amazon because they weren’t vaccinated for COVID-19. In a previous On Your Side report, we told you the cruise line kept the couple’s $12,000 and even refused to let the couple use the money as a credit for a future cruise. After that report, the cruise line had a change of heart.

Sue and Peter Winkelmann say they had a big reason to celebrate and can’t wait for their upcoming cruise. “You know, the Caribbean is beautiful,” Sue said. “We’re going to enjoy it.”

But Sue and Peter weren’t so happy in a previous On Your Side report. The couple explained how they booked a cruise through Oceania Cruises and during the process, Sue told the cruise line she wasn’t vaccinated for COVID-19. However, she says Oceania claimed that wouldn’t be a problem.

After paying $12,000 for the entire cruise up front, Oceania then said Brazil, one of the countries where they were docking, required the vaccine. As a result, Sue and Peter were forced to cancel the trip.

However, Oceania refused to return the couple’s money. Even with On Your Side’s involvement, Oceania refused a refund or even a credit for a future cruise. “That’s it,” Sue told us at the time. “And the case is closed as far as they’re concerned.”

On Your Side aired that report and once we did, Oceania had a change of heart. Sue and Peter received an email from Oceania saying, “Your request for review was taken up by our Executive Team, and after careful consideration, we are pleased to offer you Future Cruise Credits as a gesture of goodwill.”

The total is more than $12,000. Sue and Peter say they couldn’t be happier. “If I ever have any other problems, you’re the first people I’ll call,” Sue said. “Hopefully, we won’t have any more problems like that!”

