Toddler fighting for his life after being found in backyard pool in Phoenix

No word on who was responsible for watching the boy.
No word on who was responsible for watching the boy.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year-old boy is in the hospital after he fell into a family pool in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. It happened on 63rd Street just south of Thunderbird. According to Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas, family members found the boy in the water, not breathing, around 5:30 p.m. CPR was performed on the boy until emergency crews arrived. They took over, and he was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It’s unclear how long the toddler was in the pool before he was found or who was watching him. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for additional updates as they come into our newsroom.

