Sources: IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range

An IRS agent accidentally shot and killed a fellow agent at a Phoenix shooting range, sources tell Arizona's Family.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is dead after being accidentally shot by another IRS agent during a training exercise Thursday at a federal gun range in Phoenix, multiple sources tell Arizona’s Family.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms that an incident occurred Thursday at their gun range, which was being utilized by multiple federal agencies at the time through an interagency agreement. The spokesperson said no Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were injured in the incident.

Arizona’s Family has made numerous attempts to get additional information on the incident from the IRS and other federal agencies but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing coverage.

