Scottsdale brother, friend of 9/11 victims outraged over possible plea deals

Families of 9/11 victims, including a Scottsdale man, are not happy with a possible plea deal for the terrorists behind the attack.
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — It’s been more than 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. There are new feelings of outrage over possible plea negotiations that the FBI says could remove the death penalty off the table for the alleged mastermind of the attacks and four other accomplices.

The prosecution of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others held at the U.S. detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been troubled by repeated delays and legal disputes, especially over the legal ramifications of the interrogation under torture that the men initially underwent while in CIA custody. No trial date has been set.

The FBI and the Pentagon reportedly sent letters to the families of those who died. It comes 1 1/2 years after military prosecutors and defense lawyers began exploring a negotiated resolution to the case. The letter, dated Aug. 1, was received by at least some of the family members only this week.

Families were asked to respond by Monday on how they feel about these five men possibly not facing the death penalty. Michael McAvoy, who moved to the Valley from New York City several years ago, lost his older brother, John, and his best friend, James Landley, on 9/11. He said he didn’t receive a letter, and isn’t aware of another family member receiving a letter. “Here we are, 22 years later. To think that my family and a lot of families have gone on this long without their loved ones, and this man is still alive. It’s sad,” he said.

He’s outraged the alleged terrorists could avoid the death penalty. “There’s still anger to think of how many innocent people were killed that day for no reason whatsoever except for hate,” he said. “Those who flew the planes were honored to die, and yet, we’re going to keep people alive? Like they want to die. OK, let’s help them with that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

