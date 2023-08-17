Your Life
Robbery victim shot in Laveen; suspect on the run

A heavy police presence could be seen in the Laveen neighborhood.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a robbery victim was shot in Laveen late Wednesday night.

Authorities say they responded to a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot with non-life-threatening injuries. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Detectives say that the suspect had attempted to rob the person and then took off from the scene. It’s unclear if the suspect got away with any property or cash.

Specifics on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

