Revolu pairs up fresh Mexican fare with a modern twist; opens new location in Peoria

Modern Mexican street fare and margaritas in Peoria. Alaina Kwan went to check it out.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for some Mexican fare that’s leans on modern and trendy, Revolu is the place for you!

The restaurant’s happy hour runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday with plenty of options for under $10 bucks. Grab a $5 house margarita or split the cost of a pitcher to share for the whole table.

Hungry? $3 tacos and $8 nachos and taquitos will keep you full for under $15. Plenty of sharables too, like some queso blanco, black bean dip, or guacamole with some candied pineapple — yum!

You can find Revolu modern taqueria + bar off 7th Street and Missouri Avenue in uptown Phoenix or near the Arrowhead Mall in Peoria. To learn more, click/tap here.

