Police searching for 7-year-old nonverbal girl who went missing from Buckeye neighborhood

BPD is currently searching for 7-year-old Star Valentine who walked away from a home in the...
BPD is currently searching for 7-year-old Star Valentine who walked away from a home in the Tartesso community.(Buckeye Police)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl who walked away from a home in her neighborhood just after midnight.

Details are limited, but police are describing the girl, Star Valentine, as 3′5″ in height and approximately 60 lbs. She was last seen wearing pink and green pajamas. Valentine is also described as autistic and nonverbal and police are asking anyone who has seen her to call 911 immediately.

No other information has been released.

