Phoenix Suns reveal full 2023-24 regular season schedule

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns revealed its complete 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, with just over two months left before tipoff. As the new home of the Phoenix Suns, many games will be available to watch on Arizona’s Family.

Earlier this week, the Suns announced its preseason schedule with a slate of five games from Sunday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 19. The regular season begins with a trip to Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., where the Suns take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. MST. The team will then head south to play the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. That will be followed by the Suns’ home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, against the Utah Jazz.

This season will also see the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, with the Suns scheduled to play four games from Nov. 10-24. Quarterfinals, Semifinals and the tournament championship will carry into early December. See all the details about the first-ever In-Season Tournament here. On Dec. 1, Phoenix welcomes the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, to the Footprint Center. Later in the month, the Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks at home on Christmas Day at 8:30 p.m. The Suns will also be on home court for games against the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, respectively.

Other highlights include the NBA All-Star Weekend, set for Feb. 16-18, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Suns will cap off its 82-game regular season on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Minneapolis versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. See the full calendar of games below.

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will be back on the court, along with Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Suns in February. There will also be new faces, including All-Star guard Bradley Beal, and head coach Frank Vogel.

While some games will be nationally televised on networks including NBA TV and ESPN, Arizona’s Family is the Phoenix Suns’ new local broadcasting partner where you can watch at least 70 games for free on Arizona’s Family. At a minimum, 40 games will air on KTVK (3TV) and all 70 games will air on the newly-launched KPHE network, Arizona’s Family Sports. The full broadcast schedule will be released in the coming days. Read more about the industry-shifting partnership between the Phoenix Suns and Arizona’s Family here.

The new season tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 24 when the Suns take on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. (Phoenix Suns)

