Peoria school hires therapy dog to help students

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back-to-school season is in full swing, but it can be stressful for students. However, a West Valley school came up with a fluffy solution to make students feel at ease with the new school year.

Good Morning Arizona’s Alaina Kwan stopped by Great Hearts Academies in Peoria to meet the furry friend! Mable, the therapy dog, was hired by the school to help students feeling stressed or anxious. She’s also the first therapy dog at the school’s 22 locations! “She’s great. You know, the first few days of school began a couple of weeks ago. Sometimes students can be a little more anxious coming out of the car; that’s really normal, especially in the younger grades. You just say the word ‘Mable’ or say ‘Hey, would you like to come pet Mable?’ and they leap out of the car ready, and off they come into school, happy as can be. She just brings joy. She brings happiness wherever she goes, and all of the students love having her around,” said headmaster Suzanne DeStefano.

DeStefano says Mable has become a mascot for the school. “She joins reading groups; dogs are very non-judgmental listeners to a pre-emergent reader. She’s there if a child is taking a test, having an anxious moment,” she explained. Mable has also been a hit among the staff! “How lucky am I to get to work at a place where there’s a dog by my foot sometimes in a meeting?” DeStefano joked.

