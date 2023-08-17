Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones, joining the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices.

“While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner,” Jonah Allon, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, said in a statement Thursday.

Allon said the city’s top information security officials determined that TikTok posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks and directed the app’s removal from city-owned devices within 30 days.

The federal government ordered employees to delete TikTok from government-issued cellphones earlier this year amid concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, could give user data to the Chinese government. More than half of U.S. states have enacted similar bans.

New York state has prohibited the use of TikTok on state-owned devices since 2020 with some exceptions for promotional accounts.

TikTok officials have said that fears that the app’s use could pose cybersecurity risks are unfounded. There was no immediate response after a message seeking comment on the New York City ban was sent to a TikTok spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

New statistics from Everytown show that Arizona is second in the nation regarding road rage...
New statistics show Arizona ranked second in road rage shootings
Harmoney Harper's father wants his daughter to be remembered for her joyful personality.
Father remembers 8-year-old daughter killed in school bus accident
People came by car, plane and even jet ski to help.
Aloha spirit thrives amid disaster, response complaints in Maui
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton