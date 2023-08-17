New statistics show Arizona ranked second in road rage shootings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Road rage shootings are on the rise across the nation. Arizona has one of the highest rates of people shot in road rage incidents. The latest shooting incident happened early Tuesday morning when an 18-year-old girl was killed. The freeway was shut down for several hours as DPS investigated the scene on Interstate 10 near 91st Avenue in Tolleson.

New statistics from Everytown, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control, show that Arizona is second in the nation regarding road rage shootings, deaths and injuries, right behind New Mexico. In 2022, someone was shot, injured, or killed in a road rage shooting every 16 hours. As a nation, since 2019, there has been about a 36% increase in road rage shootings.

Phoenix family members say an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a road rage shooting and are even more upset the shooter hasn't been found.

Phoenix police say that if someone on the road is aggressive towards you, the best thing to do is ignore them completely and pull over to a public, well-lit area where the aggressor is less likely to act. “We always recommend to be a defensive driver, not to be aggressive. Keep your speed. We can’t really control how other people’s days are going. Obviously, we recommend avoiding any type of conflict or communication with that person and just simply avoid them. Typically when they are not getting that engagement back, they’re going to move on and hopefully cool off themselves,” said Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix Police.

Also, keep your emotions in check, don’t honk your horn, and give angry drivers plenty of room. If you are ever being followed, police encourage you to call 911 immediately and provide a description of both your car and the aggressor’s car, your location and the direction you’re traveling. You can stay on the call until the police can safely locate you and de-escalate the situation. For more information, click or tap here.

